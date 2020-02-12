Car for sale | 1977 Pontiac Trans AM

Cars for Sale

This 6.6 litre Pontiac Trans AM is for sale on Classic American.

John is reluctantly selling his much-loved Trans AM due to lack of space. He has owned the car for 30 years. It had a full metal respray about 10 years ago and has been kept in dry storage since. It comes in a rare original yellow, not your average black.

It’s a very solid, genuine car with only 77,000 miles on the clock and it also has an original radio, however, it’s not currently fitted.

There’s a rare full sliding Webasto sunroof in working order and the car has original honeycomb wheels with good tyres.

John also has a set of five Wolfrace wheels which he will sell for an additional £150 if they are still available as they are currently up for sale separately.

  • Price: £12,000
  • Location: Colchester, Essex
  • Contact John: 07950291784.

Comments

