Car for sale | 1977 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino

This 1977 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino is for sale on Classic American.

The GT4 was the only 2+2 Ferrari ever raced with factory support. This particular Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 has a nice registration and factory air condition Rosso Corsa with a tan and black interior.

This car drives absolutely lovely and it looks fantastic with it’s gleaming red paintwork. The interior is in wonderful original condition too, without any damage to the seats or dashboard.

The history file has the original book pack and a thick pile of receipts going back to its early days.

This car represents excellent value at the asking price.

Price: £39,500

Price: £39,500

Contact: Tel 07836639603
Visit: www.carandclassic.co.uk

