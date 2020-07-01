Car for sale | 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe

This 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe is for sale on Classic American.

This is a 4.1 Automatic and it was finished in original GM Sterling Silver with red vinyl interior.

Advert



It has factory original specification with glass T tops and American Racing aluminium wheels fitted with BF Goodrich Radial T/A tyres with 43,000 miles.

This Camaro is in excellent condition and drives superbly with no issues. Just get in and it will take you anywhere in style. A true American classic second generation Camaro.

Advert



Tax and MOT exempt. Seller pays £145 for fully comprehensive insurance based on 5,000 miles per year, and unleaded fuel in my area is currently £0.99 per litre!

Viewing is welcome by appointment.

Advert



Location: Essex

Contact: Tel 07753 659332.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments