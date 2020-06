This 1976 Cadillac Coupe de Ville is for sale on Classic American.

This is a stunning, trophy winning car and it’s extremely original with no rust.

It has had one owner in the UK, two in US. It also has 85000 original miles and it looks beautiful and drives perfect. It’ll be hard to find better.

Location: Hertfordshire.

Price: £17500.

Contact: Tel: 07767 824224

