1975 Lincoln continental coupe 7.5L V8 for sale!

Just under 24000 miles from new. Imported last summer from California. Column shift 3 speed auto box. New exhaust system fitted with bluetooth sub box in boot alongside original stereo.





A good runner with clean interior (no rips in leather seats) that reflects mileage covered. Does have a couple of rust spots in usual places (under the base of vinyl roof). MOT and TAX exempt.

Price: £9750

Contact: Dee Bayliss, email: deebayliss19@gmail.com





Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments