Car for sale | 1975 Ford Ranchero GT

This 1975 Ford Ranchero GT is for sale on Classic American.

This is in great survivor condition with only 56720 miles on the clock. It was imported to England in 2016 and fitted with the 351W engine and autobox.

Advert



All gauges work except the timeclock and the seller has the original bulidsheet, protecto plate and a Marti report.

The stitching on seat starting to is split and the carpet is faded but the seat could be repaired with little effort. It has a three seater bench seat and it includes a spare wheel and jack etc.

Advert



It’s all original and it is fitted with custom fabricated stainless exhaust with twin tail pipes.

Price: £11,950 ono

Location: Derbyshire

Contact: Tel 07885469552

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments