Car for sale | 1974 Chevrolet C3 Corvette

Cars for Sale

This 1974 Chevrolet C3 Corvette is for sale on Classic American.

This is an original matching numbers collectors car that the seller has owned for the last 20 years.

It is completely restored with V8 and 3 speed auto in Miglia Millia Red with rare Silver leather interior.

It has a complete history with many upgrades immaculate and it’s part of a Corvette collection.

Price: £27500

Location: Bedfordshire

Contact: Tel 01767680697

Comments

