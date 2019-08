“Reluctantly selling my red and white tomato.” Check out this 1973 Ford Gran Torino Sport for sale on Classic American.

Windsor 351 Engine V8 5.8, in need of lots of TLC and looking for a good home.

Price: £3,000 ono

Contact: Andy on andygee123@gmail.com

