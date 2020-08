This 1972 Pontiac 455HO clone is for sale on Classic American.

This car has 70,000 miles and a WM Engine. There’s also a Muncie Box, 4:10 10 Bolt Axle and a 750 DBL Pumper.

The rust has been removed and bare metal restoration has been done with a full re-spray after restoration.

This is a 1990 engine rebuild, with 10,500 miles since the rebuild. Number plate not included.

Location: Norfolk

Contact: 07843986050

Comments

comments