1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale on Classic American.

This Oldsmobile has a 350 Rocket V8 and a TH350 transmission. It has 118,500 miles and it was imported in 2019.

One family has owned this car in California from new until 2014.

It’s very solid with some lacquer peel on-paint. The Interior and chrome are good too and it runs and drives well.

Price: £9500

Call Kenneth: Tel 07710415608

Location: Fife, Dunfermline

Comments

