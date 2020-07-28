Car for sale | 1972 Mustang Convertible

This 1972 Mustang Convertible is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 351c.i. Cleveland, power hood, power windows, double barrell carb and hedman headers.

Many of the original parts are available and there’s loads of history. The engine needs a referb due to knocking noise, but the engine will run.

The car needs it’s brakes sorting as it has stood for a while and it needs other minor bodywork/chassis/electrical issues.

Price: Seller is open to offers

Location: Dudley

Contact: Tel 07800 926 993

