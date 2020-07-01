Car for sale | 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo SS

This 971 Chevy Monte Carlo SS is for sale on Classic American.

This car is a 454 big block automatic with original yellow gold paintwork which is weathered from sitting outside .

The car is mostly complete other than the air cleaner missing and it has a really solid floor, rockers and frame.

The windows go up and down, all SS options remain intact including the load leveller and rear bumper pad and trim on rear of car.

The trunk and trunk floor rusted out due to holding water and the rear quarter on the passenger side* around rear window needs attention.

Other than that it is a very solid structure. There is also a rust free hood that will go with the sale. Original wheels back on it. Ideal restoration project..

Price: Offers over £12000

Location: Heathrow

Contact: Tel 07768 716716

