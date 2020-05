This 1970 Ford F100 Ranger XLT is for sale.

This car is a 360ci auto and it was imported in 2017.

It has had new seat upholstery, tyres, electronic ignition, headers, exhaust system, water pump, trans filter and door locks.

It needs headliner and radio and there’s a dent to rear wheel arch.

Price: £8,500 ono

Location: Battersea, London

Contact: 07872 866 215

