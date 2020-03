This 1970 Datsun 240z is for sale on Classic American.

If you have been looking for a 240z then you really need to come and view these two beauties.

They are in very nice condition and are rust-free gems.

Price: £11,500

£11,500 Contact: Tel 07836639603

Comments

