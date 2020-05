This 1969 Pontiac firebird is for sale on Classic American.

This car is a 350 v8 convertible with all original condition and it’s only donw 55000 miles.

The car has only had three owners.

Price: £26000 .ono

Location: Cambridgeshire

Contact: 07846090371 or 01354694032

