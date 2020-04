This 1969 Chevrolet El camino is for sale on Classic American.

It has a 350 V8, 4 speed manual with a rock solid body with no previous welding, p/s p/b and lots of new parts fitted.

It’s really reliable and is lovely to drive with plenty of power.

It was imported by the seller in 2018.

Price: £12,995.

Location: Birmingham

Contact: Tel 07415968982

Comments

