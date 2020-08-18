Car for sale | 1968 Ford Mustang 302

This 1968 Ford Mustang 302 is for sale on Classic American.
It comes in a Candy Apple red with black interior pro touring seats. It has excellent paint and all original floors.
There’s a power disc brakes, side exit exhaust and all original chassis numbers and tags. There’s also new rear springs and shocks all round, new chrome and rubbers a new headliner and screen and GT wheels new tyres.
- Price: £45,000
- Location: Cheshire
- Contact: Tel 07980539005
