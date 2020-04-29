Car for sale | 1968 Chrysler Newport

Cars for Sale

This 1968 Chrysler Newport is for sale on Classic American.

This beautiful pillarless coupe has a 6.3L V8 and it’s a 3 speed automatic which starts on the button and drives great with smooth transmission.

Advert

It has done 96k miles and it’s tax and MOT exempt (however was MOT’d Oct 2017).

It’s completely solid and rust free as well as professionally undersealed. It also has lots of history/ paperwork including original owner’s manual.

Advert

It has very good paintwork fo ar 52 year old car, adjustable rear air suspension, good brakes and tyres and all windows work, however, AC not currently working.

Lots of work and new parts were added during this sellers ownership.

Advert

It’s a great investment which will only go up in value.

  • Price: £9,750 ono
  • Location: New Forest

Advert
Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments

comments