Car for sale | 1968 Chrysler Newport

This 1968 Chrysler Newport is for sale on Classic American.

This beautiful pillarless coupe has a 6.3L V8 and it’s a 3 speed automatic which starts on the button and drives great with smooth transmission.

It has done 96k miles and it’s tax and MOT exempt (however was MOT’d Oct 2017).

It’s completely solid and rust free as well as professionally undersealed. It also has lots of history/ paperwork including original owner’s manual.

It has very good paintwork fo ar 52 year old car, adjustable rear air suspension, good brakes and tyres and all windows work, however, AC not currently working.

Lots of work and new parts were added during this sellers ownership.

It’s a great investment which will only go up in value.

Price: £9,750 ono

Contact: Tel 07467338284 | Email: keithgmoir@yahoo.co.uk

Location: New Forest

