This 1968 Camaro is for sale in Classic American.

This car has a 96LT1 engine, 4L60E box and it’s had many new parts over the last few years,

It’s a nice car to drive and it was owned for 10 years.

Price: £25,000 ovno

Location: Surrey

Contact: Tel 02083371200

Comments

