Car for sale | 1967 RS Chevrolet Camaro

This 1967 RS Chevrolet Camaro is for sale on Classic American.
This car has a 350ci and it comes in ultimate green/yellow pearl. It’s also had a full restoration and a complete engine rebuild. It’s only done 3,000 miles since rebuild.
It has a leather bespoke interior, QA1 front adjustable suspension and Spax rear adjustable suspension, lap belts and a B&M shifter. There’s also new carpet and headliner, it’s fully sound Insulated and poly brushed throughout.
There’s also a magnaflow stainless exhaust, sub frame connector, power brakes, power steering, rocket booster wheels, instrument clocks phantom (original RS clocks supplied), dab sound system and LED rear lights.
The seller has owned this car for 11 years and have been the only owner in the UK.
- Price: £29,999 ono
- Contact: Tel 07887 506898
- Location: Epsom