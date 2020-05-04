Car for sale | 1967 RS Chevrolet Camaro

This 1967 RS Chevrolet Camaro is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 350ci and it comes in ultimate green/yellow pearl. It’s also had a full restoration and a complete engine rebuild. It’s only done 3,000 miles since rebuild.

Advert



It has a leather bespoke interior, QA1 front adjustable suspension and Spax rear adjustable suspension, lap belts and a B&M shifter. There’s also new carpet and headliner, it’s fully sound Insulated and poly brushed throughout.

There’s also a magnaflow stainless exhaust, sub frame connector, power brakes, power steering, rocket booster wheels, instrument clocks phantom (original RS clocks supplied), dab sound system and LED rear lights.

Advert



The seller has owned this car for 11 years and have been the only owner in the UK.

Price: £29,999 ono

Contact: Tel 07887 506898

Location: Epsom

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments