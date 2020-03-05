Car for sale | 1967 Corvette Stingray

This 1967 Corvette Stingray is for sale on Classic American.

Finished in gleaming silver pearl, this Corvette has a soft black hide interior, AM/FM stereo, factory air conditioning, power brakes, power steering, power glide auto transmission and a 350 V8 engine with 350HP.

It has only had two owners and it has done 32,000 miles with its last owner having the car for 40 years.

These stunning looking cars are becoming very rare and valuable, so grab this one while you can.

Price: £119,500

£119,500 Visit: www.peterjarvis.net

www.peterjarvis.net Contact: Tel: 01322 669081 Mobile: 07836250222

