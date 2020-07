This 1965 ‘A’ code Mustang is for sale on Classic American.

Over £15,000 has been spent on the engine and engine bay alone and well over £40,000 spent altogether on the car.

There’s a four speed manual gearbox, which is in need of TLC. Unfortunately because of the current climate, it’s up for sale.

Price: £28995

Location: Bedfordshire

Contact: 07881721980

