This amazing 1964 Ford Falcon is now for sale on Classic American.

The car is a top-line squire wagon, surf cruiser with a 260 engine. It’s an auto with power steering and brakes as well as a bench seat.

This rare Ford is on sale for £17,500.

Call Richard: Tel 07730 753210

Location: Dorset, Bournemouth.

