Car for sale | 1964 Ford Falcon

This 1964 Ford Falcon is for sale on Classic American.

This stunning Falcon was imported by the seller 7 years ago from the US and it has an original radio plus a new Bluetooth stereo in excellent condition.

It has a four speed manual box with hurst shifter and new steering box was fitted last year. The exhaust system sounds great and there’s a crisp sounding 289 too.

The car has no rust or corrosion and it has travelled to le mans twice.

The car can be viewed on-ramp if required in Windsor.

Price: £24,995

£24,995 Location: Windsor

Windsor Contact: 07703355512 or email info@qvlondon.co.uk



