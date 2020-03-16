Car for sale | 1964 Ford Falcon

Cars for Sale

This 1964 Ford Falcon is for sale on Classic American.

This stunning Falcon was imported by the seller 7 years ago from the US and it has an original radio plus a new Bluetooth stereo in excellent condition.

It has a four speed manual box with hurst shifter and new steering box was fitted last year. The exhaust system sounds great and there’s a crisp sounding 289 too.

The car has no rust or corrosion and it has travelled to le mans twice.

The car can be viewed on-ramp if required in Windsor.

