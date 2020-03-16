Car for sale | 1964 Ford Falcon

This 1964 Ford Falcon is for sale on Classic American.
This stunning Falcon was imported by the seller 7 years ago from the US and it has an original radio plus a new Bluetooth stereo in excellent condition.
It has a four speed manual box with hurst shifter and new steering box was fitted last year. The exhaust system sounds great and there’s a crisp sounding 289 too.
The car has no rust or corrosion and it has travelled to le mans twice.
The car can be viewed on-ramp if required in Windsor.
- Price: £24,995
- Location: Windsor
- Contact: 07703355512 or email info@qvlondon.co.uk
