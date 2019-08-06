Car for Sale | 1963 Sedan Deville

“Selling my 1963 Sedan Deville that I’ve owned for 2 years.”

“The car is really straight and true underneath and on top. She’s been in California until summer 2017 when she came to the UK and into my ownership. Structurally sound with a tiny amount of bubbling in the usual places, honestly amazing condition for a car this age that hasn’t had major work.

“She’s got a 390 V8 with a batwing air I take on. The interior is in great condition with new carpets, new door cards, the dashpad has been covered and got a new headliner, although could do with tightening up. The seats have Mexican blankets on.

“Car runs and drives, she’s got a new alternator and a solid state regulator on following a charging issue that has been resolved. I love this car, but with a baby on the way I need to sell her and get something cheaper to free up a bit of money.

“She’s been sprayed blue at some point when she was in the states and has a white roof. Original wheels and hubcaps on the vehicle. Great honest car that can be got in and enjoyed.”

Price: £9,500

Location: Chelmsford, Essex.

Contact James on jamesferris1983@hotmail.co.uk

Comments

