This 1963 Ford Unibody is for sale on Classic American.

This Ford has a 5.7v8 stroker engine with custom paint.



It’s history goes back to USA. It also has all round disc brakes and it’s a must sell.

Reduced price: £15,000

Location: Norwich

Contact: 07803964683

