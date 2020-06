This 1963 Chevy C10 is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 350 engine with auto transmission, lowered, power disc brake conversion, air conditioning, tilt steering column, fuel tank conversion, plus much more.

It also has a clean rust free cab and it drives great and smooth for an old truck and it’s in excellent condition.

Price: £17500

Location:Essex

Contact: 07583215771

