This 1963 Buick Riviera is now for sale on Classic American.

This car has a Cali black plate. It’s also rust-free, has refurbed grille lights, a new interior, new shocks and full gaskets.

The Buick has a 401 nailhead, electronic ignition, platinum plugs and a UK Reg too.

Price: £15500 Ono

Call John: 07737 174200

Location: Solihull, West Midlands

