This 1961 Buick Invicta is for sale on Classic American.

It’s a bubbletop V8 and had has one UK owner. It’s a rare and beautiful classic with many custom parts including 15² finned brakes, exhaust, red/ white interior and foose wheels.

it also has a 401 nailhead engine that runs well with smooth gear changes.

This is a rare opportunity as not many of these were produced.

Price : £19500

: £19500 Location : Leicester

: Leicester Contact: Tel 07737812413 or email ali.t@mail.com

