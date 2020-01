1959 Cadillac Coupe Deville for sale on Classic American.

This car has a nice chrome & interior, sharp looking car, very straight body, great paint work, is rust free with power steering, power brakes, power seats, power windows, power locks, air con etc.

Advert



Contact Joe on: 07535271800

Location: Essex

Price: £29,995

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments