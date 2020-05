This stunning 1959 Cadillac Coupe Deville is for sale on Classic American.

This car needs nothing, everything works and looks great. It has lived most of it’s life in California and shows with the outstanding condition. It’s totally rust free too.

Price: £42,995

Contact: Tel: 07517990245

Location: Essex

