This 1957 Ford Thunderbird E code is for sale on Classic American.

Only 150 made and it’s 270bhp with power brakes, steering, windows ,seat, porthole hardtop and soft top. You can see this car in the May Classic American Magazine drive buy feature.

Price: £32999

Location: Herts Peter

Contact: 01707268863

