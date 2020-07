This 1957 Ford Skyliner is for sale on Classic American.

This car has an original interior, has a refurbed Holley 4 barrel carb, a continental kit and it was owned for 14 years.

Prize: £37995 ono

Location: Rotherham

Contact: Tel 07876407497

Comments

