This 1957 Dodge Coronet Lancer id for sale on Classic American.

This 2 door coupe has a 325cu in poly (semi hemi) V8 and it’s a push button auto.

The seller shipped this car in from California a few years ago. Its rock solid and looks absolutely stunning.

The seller also had the interior retrimmed a couple of years ago. The car is always stored in a dry heated garage and starts first time every time.

Price: £18,900. Can deliver.

Contact: Don 07889 054103.

Location: W.Sussex

Comments

