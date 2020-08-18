Car for sale | 1956 Packard Caribbean

This 1956 Packard Caribbean is for sale on Classic American.

This car is number 27 of 276 and it was delivered by Packard Phoenix to Ken Kaecker a cattle rancher where it remained till 1990 entering a museum collection. It was imported in 2013 from the USA.

The car is in excellent mechanical and cosmetic order with new chrome, gold plating , SMS cloth interior, rubber and paintwork. It’s torsion ride suspension, push button gear selector all work perfectly.

Location: Edinburgh

Contact: 07966 535794

Comments

