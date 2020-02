This 1955 Willys-Overland is for sale on Classic American.

This fully restored 1955 Willys-Overland has a 1980 CJ7 soft top and has not been driven for 10 years, but it was a daily car – it just needs some TLC.

Advert



Call Wendy: Tel 01634 362254

Location: Kent, Gillingham

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments