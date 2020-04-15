Car for sale | 1954 Oldsmobile 98

This 1954 Oldsmobile 98 is for sale on Classic American.

This is a 4 door sedan 350 sbc, th700r4 (rebuilt by Zane Llewelyn) with power brakes, power steering, new brakes and brake lines, genuine patina with subtle red metal flake in the roof.

The gearbox has just had oil pump rebuilt and governor replaced and fresh ATF.

The engine has Edelbrock rpm performer intake, with spacer, Edelbrock 600cfm carb, and Edelbrock air filter, stainless headers and exhaust system, system built by Infinity Exhausts with lifetime guarantee, NOS fender skirts with it inc stainless trim, stainless rocker trims also with it, new set of carpets, plus some spares to go with it.

More pics and walk around video available – simply contact.

Contact: 07815512425

Price: £10,500 ono

Location : Bristol

