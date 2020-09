This 1954 Chevrolet is for sale on Classic American.

This is a 5 window 3100 Pick Up Truck, newly rebuilt and it has a V8 383 Stroker engine. It also has a new TH 350 transmission, a Ford 9″ rear axle with new diff, Disc brakes all round, a Mustang 11 front axle with power steering and much more.



Price: £25,000

Location: Somerset

Contact: Tel: 07831456143

