1953 Studebaker 2R6-12 Truck for sale on Classic American magazine.

“1953 Studebaker 2R6-12 Truck, imported by me, new interior, radiator & heater matrix, tyres, indicators & much more, solid truck, flat-6 & 4-speed manual, contact for video.”

Price: £16,850, Tel: 07786 258435, Location: Wiltshire

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments