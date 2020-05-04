Car for sale | 1952 Plymouth Cambridge

This 1952 Plymouth Cambridge is for sale on Classic American.

This car is in original condition with good patina. It also has a new head gasket, coker whitewall tyres and sump gasket.

Advert



There’s lots of spares including brake shoes dynamo, battery and trim.

It is now being moved from undercover storage, so the seller needs it to go.

Advert



It has an excellent interior with only 35k, true milage, on the clock.

Located: Suffolk.

Price: Seller would accept £9950

Contact: Tel: 07999552880

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments