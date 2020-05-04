Car for sale | 1952 Plymouth Cambridge

This 1952 Plymouth Cambridge is for sale on Classic American.
This car is in original condition with good patina. It also has a new head gasket, coker whitewall tyres and sump gasket.
There’s lots of spares including brake shoes dynamo, battery and trim.
It is now being moved from undercover storage, so the seller needs it to go.
It has an excellent interior with only 35k, true milage, on the clock.
- Located: Suffolk.
- Price: Seller would accept £9950
- Contact: Tel: 07999552880
