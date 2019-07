“Here we have a very nice condition 1952 Mercury. In excellent overall condition. Just bought in from California.”

“All duties have been paid and I have the NOVA letter ready for the new owner to register it in their name. £12000 ono May consider p/x for a classic.”

Any questions please call Mick on: 07956 453209

Location: Sutton, Surrey.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments