Car for sale | 1952 Ford F3

This 1952 Ford F3 is for sale on Classic American.

This stepside pickup was has been owned since 2003 with a frame off restoration 2003 to 2005. It was then fitted with a 2.9 V6 12V twin plenum engine/4 speed auto box from Granda Scorpio. It has good power and economy too.

It’s not concours but it is a very nice turn key, ready-to-use truck. Please remember it’s almost 70 years old.

Seller requests no text or emails and that if you are genuinely interest then you should call them and they will answer all your questions about the truck.

Price: £16,000

Location: Norfolk

Contact: Tel 07860279359

