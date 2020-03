This 1950 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is for sale on Classic American.

This is a Fabulous example and it was restored in UK 2007 with little used. It’s very rarely been at shows too. Three on tree, six cyl, Stunning Raymond Loewy design icon.

It’s a rare three passenger Q4 spec, only 1562 produced.

Price: £25,999 all P/x considered

£25,999 all P/x considered URL: www.countyclassics.net

www.countyclassics.net Contact: 07595218406

