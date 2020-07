This 1950 Mercury is for sale on Classic American.

This a lovely car with original paint and patina. It has a straight, solid body, good chrome, great interior and the original motor is nice and quiet.

It’s fabulous to drive and you can take it anywhere and have some fun cruising in the sun.

Price: £15,000

Location: Gloucester

Contact: 07710 117519



Comments

