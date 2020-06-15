Car for sale | 1939 Buick 40 Special

This 1939 Buick 40 Special is for sale on Classic American.

This car has been a retirement project of the seller’s for the past three years. It now needs a new custodian to cherish it for the next 80 years. It’s a three on the tree with a 4.1 litre straight eight motor. A fortune has been spent on getting it to its current standard



She has had a full photographic bare metal respray, including door shuts and under the bonnet. Fully rebuilt gearbox using all NOS parts. Brand new full clutch assembly. New Exhaust system. New brake master cylinder and front slave cylinders. New stainless steel fuel tank and fuel pump. Seats and door cards have been re-upholstered and headlining replaced. New wiring loom, converted from 6 to 12 volt electrics with alternator. Mainly new glass. New Chrome.

She starts and runs fine but needs a little bit more work on the interior, and the head gasket replacing (supplied) to finish her off. Please contact if you require further restoration photos.



Price: Best offer over £15000 secures

Location: Norfolk

Contact: 01485 298124

