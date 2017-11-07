Britain’s Biggest Motoring Bugbears

From middle lane hogging to parking over two bays, Britain’s most annoying motoring bugbears have now been confirmed by industry experts. A study by motoring giant LeaseCar.uk has found the ten biggest peeves for UK drivers, mostly centred on others’ bad habits. Despite years of awareness raising and the fact that it is illegal, middle lane hoggers remain a major sore spot for drivers who prefer their motorways not to be slow, congested and hazardous. Tailgating, not indicating and lane weaving are also among the irritants British drivers must unwillingly endure as the price for using the road.

But it is not just poor driving that get motorists steamed up, as satnav failures and cutesy windscreen signs featured on the list as well. Tim Alcock of LeaseCar.uk said: “It seems like we’ll never get rid of middle lane hogging, as it’s still one of Britain’s biggest motoring bugbears even after years and years of warnings about it. Some of the things on the list, like spray from lorries, aren’t anyone’s fault but they’re still massively annoying when they happen. Driving can be very stressful, and obviously it doesn’t help if someone is doing something stupid. The best thing you can do is stay calm and focused and not get into any road wars or game playing – it isn’t worth it.”

Britain’s Top Ten Motoring Bugbears – in no particular order

Middle lane hoggers

Honestly, what is their excuse after so many years of campaigns about this issue? They cause congestion, slow down traffic, make it impossible to overtake and should be banned from both the motorway and civilised society.

Lane weavers

Heaven forbid that they should not be in the fastest moving lane for every second of their journey. In, out, in, out…are they driving or doing the Hokey Cokey?

Not indicating

One has to assume that someone waiting at a T junction isn’t actually planning on driving straight across the road and ploughing into the building on front of them, so which direction are they going in? And why the heck won’t they tell us?

Tailgating

Very annoying and stressful. Just let them pass when it’s safe to do so.

Parking across two bays

Perhaps this is all right if there’s still plenty of space left in the car park…actually no. This is always infuriating.

Satnavs that refuse to admit defeat

Sometimes the road is not passable for some reason, yet the satnav insists on telling you to do a U turn and try again. How far on do you have to drive before it finally gives up and finds an alternative route?

Baby on Board signs

Oh ok, we’ll intentionally ram someone else, then.

Spray from long vehicles

If there are large puddles or the road has recently been resurfaced, you can guarantee you’ll be stuck behind a huge haulage lorry spraying water and grit into your windscreen for the next ten miles.

Waiting for the “correct” petrol pump

The pumps reach all the way around on both sides, so stop holding everyone up and just get in.

Parking wardens

We know they’re just doing their job, but everyone hates them.

