This stunning 18ft Chris Craft Holiday (El Zanco), built 1962, Lake Michigan USA, is for sale on Classic American.

In 2001 she was delivered to the National Motorboat Museum in Basildon, Essex, where she resided as an exhibit until 2010.

Powered by 1 x Chris Craft 283 V8 petrol engine it has awesome sound and performance.

It comes complete with purpose-built road trailer.

Price: £32,500

£32,500

www.peterfreebody.com Contact: Tel 01628 824382 or email office@peterfreebody.com

