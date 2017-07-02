Barn find blunders…

There are a few phrases in the old car lexicon which are often misused: ‘one careful owner’, ‘very rare’ and of course that old chestnut: ‘barn find’. Tony Oksien investigates why this term is so often misused…

This month I would like to discuss the term ‘barn finds’ which for my money has to be the most misused phrase in the old car hobby, along with ‘frame-off restoration’, ‘totally original’, ‘easy resto’ and the daddy of them all ‘a rare find’!

So what really is a ‘barn find’ car? In reality it is probably the worst kind of car you can buy for a variety of reasons. While in the last decade or so there have been many worthwhile interesting barn finds restored to very high levels, these have tended to be extremely collectable in their own right and therefore demanded full restorations, so thankfully the cars have been saved for all of us to enjoy.

The big problem with barn cars isn’t so much their lack of use, low miles and hopefully originality, but the location where they have been stored: barns, lean-to monstrosities, old garages and even under damp tarpaulins. Most of these locations are open to the elements and with the local resident rodent population, you can say goodbye to that factory material interior, wiring, carpets and you might even discover mice nests in the mufflers!

Another huge problem can be corrosion, with damp concrete-type garages and even rotting timber structures gradually corroding the car’s exterior and inner body panels. Chrome trim becomes pitted, window frames and glass are affected – which brings us to the mechanicals. Corrosion builds up heavily in the radiator, cylinder heads and water passages due to the lack of use. The engine really suffers, which in turn causes piston rings to seize and also destroys valve seats and springs. Likewise fuel lines gunge up, carburettors become like treacle jars, brake systems have more water in them than brake fluid and transmissions develop leakage problems. The internals of the rear differential are not naturally lubricated, so the oil thickens, bearings run dry and rust eats away at the half shafts.

The environment can really affect these barn find cars, but of course if the vehicle is located in a dry climate, bodywork corrosion will not be an issue, although the interior will still probably need work. One big problem is our mindset: a barn find car can look appealing and a seller’s description can point out all the positives, but not mention the negatives. When we set eyes upon dilapidated old cars we can be overcome with emotion, and only see the good stuff, consigning the reality of the rot to the backs of our minds – it’s clearly a case of the heart winning over the brain every time. One might even believe “all this old car needs is some fresh petrol and a new battery; hell I can drive this baby home!” No, the reality is it’s more than likely going to need a full restoration and mechanical rebuild and you won’t be driving it on the road until man has colonised the planet of Jupiter. Get real!

However, if that’s what you are seeking to take on, then a barn find car could be the old car project you’ve been looking for – just remember the time, effort and money you lay out might not be reflected in its ultimate value. A far more sensible approach is to purchase the very best car you can afford, much less hassle, a great driving experience and a small amount of maintenance; yet it could be that challenge of turning an old junker into a show winner which you secretly crave for – anyhow, it’s your choice!

