This Citroen DS is for sale on Classic American.

This lovely Citroen DS has been driven from the south of France to the UK.

The paint and trim are in nice condition and the hydraulics work too.

There’s a choice of two available.

Price: £11750

£11750 Contact: Tel 07836639603

