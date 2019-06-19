WIN! Colossal, jam-packed prize bundle up for grabs!

Here at Classic American we know how much you love free stuff! We have partnered with some of our friends to create this insanely, colossal, jam-packed exclusive competition!

We want to give you the opportunity to give one lucky so and so the chance to win… What’s in the prize bundle we hear you scream?

Are you ready for a list as long as your arm?

We have:

A one year subscription to Classic American Magazine (Possibly the best magazine to ever exist)

2 tickets to the 2019 Lancaster Insurance Classic American Stars and Stripes Show, July 6 -7.

2 tickets to the 2019 Lancaster Insurance Passion for Power Classic Motor Show, August 17-18.

2 tickets to the 2019 Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show at the NEC, Birmingham, November 8-10. PLIS a meet and greet with the 2019 celebrity guests. (guests yet to be confirmed)

And to top it all off – A whole years free insurance for your classic provided by Lancaster Insurance – Terms and Conditions apply.

To be in with a chance of winning, here’s how to enter:

Fill in your details below. Press enter. Sit back, relax and wait.

Competition closes: 01/07/19

Good luck!

There are no cash alternatives available. The winner will be the first name drawn at random. Terms and conditions apply. To view the privacy policy of MMG Ltd (publisher of Classic American) please visit www.mortonsmediagroup.com/privacy.

To view the Privacy Policy of Lancaster Insurance, please click here.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments